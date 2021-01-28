Ocean Yield ASA (OTCMKTS:OYIEF) Stock Rating Lowered by Danske

Danske lowered shares of Ocean Yield ASA (OTCMKTS:OYIEF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OYIEF opened at $2.87 on Monday. Ocean Yield ASA has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $5.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.65.

About Ocean Yield ASA

Ocean Yield ASA, a ship owning company, invests in vessels on long-term charters in Norway. It operates through FPSO, Other Oil Service, Car Carriers, Container Vessels, Tankers, and Other Shipping segments. The company has a portfolio of 69 vessels in 8 various shipping segments chartered to counterparties that operate within shipping and oil-service.

