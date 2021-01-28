Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Shares Purchased by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Almitas Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 216.8% during the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 258,377 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 176,811 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 70.2% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 954,911 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 394,011 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the third quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 13.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $5.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.10. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.45.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.52 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 8.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.27%.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 126,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $662,646.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,535,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,709,906.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 90,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $498,707.00. Insiders have sold 843,775 shares of company stock valued at $4,600,469 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OCSL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Oaktree Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.38.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

