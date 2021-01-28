Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Director H Randolph Holder, Jr. Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Director H Randolph Holder, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $154,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Oak Valley Bancorp stock opened at $15.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.76 and a 200-day moving average of $15.01. Oak Valley Bancorp has a one year low of $10.72 and a one year high of $19.25. The company has a market cap of $126.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oak Valley Bancorp stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.07% of Oak Valley Bancorp worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oak Valley Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in Oakdale, California, and surrounding areas. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

