NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Raised to $200.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.92.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $160.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -302.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.45. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $58.41 and a 1 year high of $182.55.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Reed David sold 2,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total transaction of $444,347.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,393 shares in the company, valued at $5,271,085.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $1,576,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,820,905.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,128 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,012 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 18,387 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 12,888 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

