nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.40.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded nVent Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of NVT opened at $22.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -76.38 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.52. nVent Electric has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $28.75.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $509.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.58 million. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 39.33%.

In related news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,225 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $92,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,284. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 61,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $522,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 311,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 19,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

