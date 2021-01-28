Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM) rose 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.09 and last traded at $15.07. Approximately 37,722 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 49,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.05.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.70.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.3192 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 2.12%.
Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NUM)
Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Michigan. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Michigan income taxes.
