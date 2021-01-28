Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM) rose 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.09 and last traded at $15.07. Approximately 37,722 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 49,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.05.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.70.

Get Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.3192 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 2.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund by 19.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 28,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $180,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund by 65.9% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 708,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,049,000 after purchasing an additional 281,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NUM)

Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Michigan. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Michigan income taxes.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.