NuStar Energy (NS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect NuStar Energy to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $362.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.81 million. NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 25.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect NuStar Energy to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NS stock opened at $15.03 on Thursday. NuStar Energy has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $29.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.35.

NS has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank began coverage on NuStar Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on NuStar Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NuStar Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on NuStar Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on NuStar Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

