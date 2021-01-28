Numis Co. Plc (NUM.L) (LON:NUM) Shares Gap Up to $321.00

Shares of Numis Co. Plc (NUM.L) (LON:NUM) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $321.00, but opened at $335.00. Numis Co. Plc (NUM.L) shares last traded at $324.50, with a volume of 21,282 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 332.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 310.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £335.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03.

Get Numis Co. Plc (NUM.L) alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a GBX 6.50 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Numis Co. Plc (NUM.L)’s previous dividend of $5.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Numis Co. Plc (NUM.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

In other news, insider Andrew Mark Holloway sold 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 331 ($4.32), for a total value of £155,570 ($203,253.20).

Numis Co. Plc (NUM.L) Company Profile (LON:NUM)

Numis Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment banking and corporate advisory services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company offers research services with investment perspective; stockbroking services to the United Kingdom, European, the United States, and International investment funds; and research, sales, trading, and corporate broking/finance services focusing on quoted equity, private equity, infrastructure, property, debt, and other alternative assets for a range of institutional investors, family offices, and private client wealth managers.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Numis Co. Plc (NUM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Numis Co. Plc (NUM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.