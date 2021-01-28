Nuggets (NUG) Market Cap Achieves $780,648.88

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded up 13.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 27th. Nuggets has a total market cap of $780,648.88 and $4,814.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nuggets has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar. One Nuggets coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00052408 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00133699 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.01 or 0.00287570 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00069311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00069567 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00036516 BTC.

Nuggets Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life

Buying and Selling Nuggets

Nuggets can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

