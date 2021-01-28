Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $51.21

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.21 and traded as high as $57.25. Nu Skin Enterprises shares last traded at $56.26, with a volume of 286,439 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.21.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $703.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.35 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $317,068.00. Also, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 3,993 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $202,085.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,900.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,593 shares of company stock worth $3,170,631 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Cohen Klingenstein LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

