Novus Capital (OTCMKTS:NOVSU) Shares Up 1.1%

Novus Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:NOVSU) shot up 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.62 and last traded at $34.62. 319 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 3,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.25.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.84.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Novus Capital stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novus Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:NOVSU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Novus Capital Corporation is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

