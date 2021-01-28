Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Bought by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $8,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 80,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,576,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank grew its position in shares of Novartis by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 27,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 54,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 105,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

NYSE:NVS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.01. The stock had a trading volume of 57,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,571. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.05. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $99.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $212.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $3.3784 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.36%.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

