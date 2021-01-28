Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Shares Down 8.5%

Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)’s share price dropped 8.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.07 and last traded at $1.19. Approximately 15,293,595 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 30,700,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $168.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.01.

Get Novan alerts:

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novan, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Novan in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Novan in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Novan in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. 6.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Novan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.