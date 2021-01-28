NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “NovaGold Resources is a gold and copper company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska and Western Canada. The Company is rapidly moving to production at its hundred percent owned Nome Operations in Alaska, which includes Rock Creek, Big Hurrah and Nome Gold. NovaGold recently announced its partnership with Teck Cominco to build the Galore Creek copper-gold mine in northwestern British Columbia, with NovaGold and Teck Cominco each owning 50% of the project once Teck Cominco has completed its partnership requirements. “
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NG opened at $8.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 63.25 and a quick ratio of 63.25. NovaGold Resources has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $12.85.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 27.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,750 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.19% of the company’s stock.
About NovaGold Resources
NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the 50% interest owned Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.
Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NovaGold Resources (NG)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.