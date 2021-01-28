NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Trading Down 8.7%

Shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) fell 8.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $0.95. 5,548,665 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 5,222,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $39.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 3.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.78% and a negative return on equity of 309.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes non-antibiotic anti-infective products to address therapeutic needs of the anti-infective market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Avenova, a solution for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, including the eyelid; CelleRx for the aesthetic dermatology market; and NeutroPhase for the wound care market.

