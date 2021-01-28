Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,679 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Northwest Pipe were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NWPX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Pipe during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 519.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the first quarter worth $408,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 11.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWPX stock opened at $30.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $295.62 million, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.88. Northwest Pipe has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.96.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $77.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.00 million. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 8.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northwest Pipe will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, reinforced concrete pipes, and protective linings primarily used in water infrastructure, including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, various structural applications, and other applications.

