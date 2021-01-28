Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Boenning Scattergood analyst J. Plevelich now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.25. Boenning Scattergood has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $135.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.70 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 11.80%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens assumed coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Northwest Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Northwest Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Shares of Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $12.96 on Thursday. Northwest Bancshares has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $15.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 107.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,072 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 14.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 142,160 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 18,036 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 14.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 174,286 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 21,715 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 31.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,647 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Julia W. Mctavish sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $111,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,825.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $105,500.00. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.38%.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

