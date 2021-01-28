Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.61 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 23.15-23.65 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $23.15-23.65 EPS.

NOC stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $293.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Northrop Grumman has a twelve month low of $263.31 and a twelve month high of $385.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $299.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.75.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $453.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $377.91.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

