Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $25,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,949,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,876,930,000 after purchasing an additional 20,028 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 981,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $309,649,000 after acquiring an additional 38,916 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $251,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 52.3% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 674,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,643,000 after acquiring an additional 231,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 144.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 621,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $195,982,000 after acquiring an additional 367,585 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOC. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $453.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $377.91.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $292.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $48.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $299.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $263.31 and a 12 month high of $385.01.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

