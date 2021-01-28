Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 18.99%.

NASDAQ:NFBK traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $12.64. The stock had a trading volume of 12,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,086. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $16.64. The company has a market cap of $671.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

NFBK has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

In other news, Director Frank P. Patafio sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 186,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,433. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.