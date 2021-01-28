Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) Director Acquires $14,780.00 in Stock

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) Director Nancy E. Calderon bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $14,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NTIC stock opened at $13.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $121.55 million, a P/E ratio of -88.99 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.39. Northern Technologies International Co. has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $15.66.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. Northern Technologies International had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. On average, analysts predict that Northern Technologies International Co. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northern Technologies International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Northern Technologies International from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Northern Technologies International stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,785 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned about 0.48% of Northern Technologies International worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 35.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

