Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NBN stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.56. 2,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,051. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.37. Northeast Bank has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $27.67. The company has a market capitalization of $231.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.71.
Northeast Bank Company Profile
