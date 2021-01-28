Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NBN stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.56. 2,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,051. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.37. Northeast Bank has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $27.67. The company has a market capitalization of $231.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.71.

Northeast Bank Company Profile

Northeast Bank provides personal and business banking services in Maine, the United States. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

