Northcoast Research Weighs in on PPG Industries, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) – Analysts at Northcoast Research lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PPG Industries in a report issued on Monday, January 25th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.51. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.20 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PPG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.79.

PPG opened at $139.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $69.77 and a 52-week high of $153.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.59. The company has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,179,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $863,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,466 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PPG Industries by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,548,000 after buying an additional 788,239 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,136,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $120,522,000 after buying an additional 519,829 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,669,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $325,925,000 after buying an additional 274,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,668,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $518,441.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,481.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

