Norris Perne & French LLP MI Has $19.32 Million Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 208,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard accounts for approximately 1.8% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $19,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

ATVI stock traded up $2.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.77. The company had a trading volume of 319,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,104,470. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $70.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.60. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.51 and a fifty-two week high of $95.87.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The business’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $5,918,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 285,000 shares of company stock worth $22,055,750. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ATVI shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.43.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

