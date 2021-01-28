Norris Perne & French LLP MI Has $16.72 Million Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks accounts for about 1.6% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $16,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Arista Networks by 328.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,369,000 after acquiring an additional 34,729 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 37.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,932,000 after acquiring an additional 14,256 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $1,487,000. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $204,000. 61.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded up $4.68 on Thursday, reaching $310.37. 35,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,373. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.63 and a 52 week high of $320.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $295.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.17.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $605.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.55 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.17, for a total transaction of $753,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,789.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $26,588.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 330,317 shares of company stock worth $91,119,118 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wolfe Research raised Arista Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $351.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.05.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.