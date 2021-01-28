Norris Perne & French LLP MI Has $12.02 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,009 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $12,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 2.4% in the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its position in McDonald’s by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,609.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $207.48. 197,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,151,762. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $231.91. The company has a market capitalization of $154.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.31 and a 200 day moving average of $212.81.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Northcoast Research began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.61.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

