Norris Perne & French LLP MI Boosts Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $13,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCO. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the third quarter worth $584,000. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in Moody’s by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Moody’s by 49,228.3% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 22,645 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Moody’s by 14.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,057,000 after purchasing an additional 9,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in Moody’s by 113,266.7% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $4,519,403.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,613,767.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $12,380,939.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares in the company, valued at $78,620,210.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,547 shares of company stock valued at $28,845,276. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.08.

NYSE:MCO traded up $9.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $272.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,809. The business’s fifty day moving average is $277.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.56. The stock has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $164.19 and a 1 year high of $305.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

See Also: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.