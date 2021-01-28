Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $235.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $241.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.95. Norfolk Southern has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $258.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NSC. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.81.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total value of $292,988.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,232.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

