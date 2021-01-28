Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stock Position Raised by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,989 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,180,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $558,406,000 after acquiring an additional 577,841 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 5.7% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 34,617 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NSC opened at $235.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $258.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.95.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.81.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total transaction of $292,988.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,232.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

