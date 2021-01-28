Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $224.76.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NYSE NSC traded down $2.45 on Wednesday, reaching $235.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,707,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,749. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $241.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.95. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $112.62 and a 12 month high of $258.17.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total value of $292,988.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,232.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,180,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $558,406,000 after purchasing an additional 577,841 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 841.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,967,153 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $47,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,263 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,519,156 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $325,084,000 after acquiring an additional 752,193 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,121,715 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $240,036,000 after acquiring an additional 41,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 690,979 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $164,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.