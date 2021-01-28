Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) (TSE:OSB) Hits New 52-Week High at $58.58

Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) (TSE:OSB) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$58.58 and last traded at C$57.90, with a volume of 82678 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$56.85.

OSB has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James lowered Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$38.00 to C$49.35 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$53.81.

The company has a market cap of C$4.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$54.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$46.40.

Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) (TSE:OSB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.92 by C$0.44. The firm had revenue of C$966.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$933.83 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norbord Inc. will post 4.8375403 EPS for the current year.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, moldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

