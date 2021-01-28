noob.finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $22,866.62 ($NOOB)

noob.finance (CURRENCY:$NOOB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. During the last seven days, noob.finance has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. noob.finance has a total market capitalization of $22,866.62 and approximately $200.00 worth of noob.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One noob.finance token can now be purchased for about $1.05 or 0.00003299 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00054473 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00133257 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00071810 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00283305 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00069128 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00038024 BTC.

noob.finance Profile

noob.finance’s total supply is 30,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,876 tokens. The official website for noob.finance is noob.finance

noob.finance Token Trading

noob.finance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as noob.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire noob.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase noob.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

