Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.66

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.66 and last traded at $37.66, with a volume of 67 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nomura Research Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Get Nomura Research Institute alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.56. The stock has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31 and a beta of 0.46.

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. engages in consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform service businesses primarily in Japan. The Consulting segment offers management consulting, operational consulting, and system consulting services for enterprise and government agencies.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Research Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura Research Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.