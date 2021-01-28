Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Receives €3.74 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €3.74 ($4.40).

A number of analysts have commented on NOKIA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.80 ($4.47) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.95 ($3.47) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays set a €3.15 ($3.71) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €4.20 ($4.94) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a twelve month high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

