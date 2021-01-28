Noir (NOR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $298.00

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Noir has a total market cap of $180,047.84 and approximately $298.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Noir token can now be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Noir has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.91 or 0.00174432 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00007004 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006992 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00005052 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Noir Profile

Noir (NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,426,795 tokens. The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Token Trading

Noir can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

