Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Shares Down 5.6%

Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $43.00 and last traded at $45.16. 1,633,193 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 2,197,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.84.
A number of research firms have issued reports on NIU. CICC Research began coverage on Niu Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Niu Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Niu Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Niu Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Niu Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.
The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.32, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.38 and its 200 day moving average is $26.47.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NIU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Niu Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Niu Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. 21.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)
Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.
