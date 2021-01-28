Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Shares Down 5.6%

Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $43.00 and last traded at $45.16. 1,633,193 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 2,197,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.84.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NIU. CICC Research began coverage on Niu Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Niu Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Niu Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Niu Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Niu Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.32, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.38 and its 200 day moving average is $26.47.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.37 million. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 7.46%. Equities research analysts expect that Niu Technologies will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NIU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Niu Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Niu Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. 21.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.

