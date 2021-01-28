Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) versus Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Critical Comparison

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) and Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Nikola and Nissan Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nikola N/A -31.78% -24.67% Nissan Motor -13.33% -8.30% -2.20%

This table compares Nikola and Nissan Motor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nikola N/A N/A $2.73 million N/A N/A Nissan Motor $90.71 billion 0.24 -$6.18 billion ($0.25) -40.88

Nikola has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nissan Motor.

Risk & Volatility

Nikola has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nissan Motor has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Nikola and Nissan Motor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nikola 1 4 3 0 2.25 Nissan Motor 2 3 0 0 1.60

Nikola presently has a consensus target price of $34.43, suggesting a potential upside of 20.46%. Nissan Motor has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential downside of 31.51%. Given Nikola’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Nikola is more favorable than Nissan Motor.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.7% of Nikola shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Nissan Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of Nikola shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nikola beats Nissan Motor on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications. Nikola Corporation was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines. It also provides financial services, auto credit and car leasing, card business, insurance agency, and inventory finance, as well as engages in exterior and interior design for automobiles, and operations and consulting related to the analysis and assay of raw materials. In addition, the company engages in the provision of travel, environmental and engineering, production technology center, and facility services; ground and vehicle management, and information and logistics businesses; design, vehicle drawings and experiments, other engineering, electronic devices, and electronic equipment businesses; export and import of auto components and materials; and real estate businesses. Further, it is involved in promotion of motorsports, including race and motorsports event planning, and vehicle remodeling; sale of car parts and accessories for motorsports; and demonstration test and commercialization study for second-life use of lithium-ion batteries for automotive use. Additionally, the company imports and sells Renault vehicles and parts; and manages and plans professional soccer team and soccer schools. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan.

