Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 300 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,860 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $11,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in The Cooper Companies by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in The Cooper Companies by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,804 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in The Cooper Companies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,528 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its stake in The Cooper Companies by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 31,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,451,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on The Cooper Companies from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.85.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $360.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $236.68 and a 1 year high of $389.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.39.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $681.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.32 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

