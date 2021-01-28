Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 180 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $9,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 281.9% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 79,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,513,000 after purchasing an additional 25,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Truist raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.54.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $184.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of 59.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.61 and a 52 week high of $210.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $702.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.14 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.66%.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $2,048,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,626,248.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

