Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 240,277 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $10,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,268,246 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,144,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,761 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,790,708 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,710,027,000 after purchasing an additional 327,178 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter worth approximately $539,368,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 71.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,089,454 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $407,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,041,399 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $415,485,000 after purchasing an additional 432,867 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $1,342,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,801,335.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 91,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $4,274,580.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,978,887.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,946,153 shares of company stock valued at $84,345,996 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GM opened at $49.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.91. General Motors has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $56.97. The company has a market capitalization of $70.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $35.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on General Motors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays increased their price target on General Motors from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.53.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

