Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $8.57 Million Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $8,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $663,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $653,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Cleveland Research upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

In other news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $1,504,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP John P. Stott sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $751,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,440,084.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADM stock opened at $49.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.66. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

