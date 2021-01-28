Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.89 Million Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $7,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Waters in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Waters by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Waters news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $920,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,977,307.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Conard sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total transaction of $312,771.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,865 shares in the company, valued at $17,002,540.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,098 shares of company stock worth $5,630,343 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WAT stock opened at $265.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $255.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.13. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $154.39 and a 12 month high of $276.76.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $593.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.15 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on WAT shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.83.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

