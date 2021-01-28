Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $11.14 Million Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,135 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $11,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZBH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Cowen upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.44.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $152.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 953.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.37 and a 1-year high of $165.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.22 and its 200-day moving average is $143.53.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

