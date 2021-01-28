Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 75 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $8,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 494.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 16,365 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 259.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Twilio by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd now owns 379,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,789,000 after buying an additional 24,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Twilio by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.52, for a total transaction of $163,377.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,716 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $488,202.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,884 shares of company stock worth $63,443,211 in the last quarter. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $330.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Twilio in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.17.

Shares of TWLO opened at $337.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.06 and a 1 year high of $404.27. The stock has a market cap of $50.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.93 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $360.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.17.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $447.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

