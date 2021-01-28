Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,255 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $9,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 31.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth $50,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 13,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,370,476.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,904 shares in the company, valued at $7,739,930.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $43,837.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,859 shares in the company, valued at $954,202.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,001 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,831 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPT. Mizuho downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.83.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $101.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.34. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $62.48 and a 1 year high of $120.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $265.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.82 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.87%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 165 properties containing 56,383 apartment homes across the United States.

