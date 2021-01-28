Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 200 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,075 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $10,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in IDACORP by 371.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 311 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in IDACORP by 161.5% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 340 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in IDACORP by 79.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in IDACORP in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in IDACORP in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Shares of IDA opened at $87.76 on Thursday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.05 and a 1 year high of $113.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.43 and a 200-day moving average of $89.72.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $425.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.61%.

Several equities analysts have commented on IDA shares. TheStreet upgraded IDACORP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IDACORP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.20.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in three coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.