Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,529 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $10,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1,046.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,248,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,353 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 12.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,266,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,762,000 after purchasing an additional 794,449 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 392.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 322,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,228,000 after purchasing an additional 256,770 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 11.3% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,781,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,659,000 after purchasing an additional 181,421 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 26.2% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 710,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,865,000 after purchasing an additional 147,468 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABC. Mizuho increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “b+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Argus increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $106.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $72.06 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of -6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.93 and its 200 day moving average is $100.50.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $49.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total value of $7,602,431.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,739,463.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,739,898.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,416.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

