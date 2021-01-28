Nimiq 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.53 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $34.64 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,655.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,259.44 or 0.04108417 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.91 or 0.00404194 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.66 or 0.01244992 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.10 or 0.00535319 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.93 or 0.00410811 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004294 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.61 or 0.00256442 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00022754 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 7,954,882,303 coins and its circulating supply is 7,211,132,303 coins. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

Nimiq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

