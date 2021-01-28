NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stake Raised by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 798,764 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises about 3.2% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $113,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 47,060 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 281.9% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,998 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.63.

In related news, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $6,963,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,033.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded up $5.21 on Thursday, hitting $136.23. 296,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,051,065. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.85. The stock has a market cap of $214.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.