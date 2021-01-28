NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by CenterStar Asset Management LLC

CenterStar Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,330 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. CenterStar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,633,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,962,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,992 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 237.9% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,085,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $136,240,000 after buying an additional 764,076 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in NIKE by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,361,535 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $296,467,000 after buying an additional 580,158 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 5,149,281 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $646,441,000 after buying an additional 508,255 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in NIKE by 5,779.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 443,157 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $55,634,000 after buying an additional 435,619 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $18,365,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,532,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,425,781.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on NKE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

NKE stock traded up $2.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $133.54. 77,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,051,065. The company has a market cap of $210.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.41, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

